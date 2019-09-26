Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/26/2019 - 09:08
Politics
Presidential candidate promises to waive income tax for Romanians returning home
26 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dan Barna, the presidential candidate of the Save Romania Union and PLUS (USR+PLUS) alliance, promised a package of fiscal allowances for Romanians in diaspora who want to return home.

Together with senators George Marussi and Radu Mihail, Barna has submitted to the Parliament a draft law establishing a package of financial incentives for Romanian citizens returning to work in the country, according to a statement by USR.

Those returning home will have the income tax waived and the social security contribution reduced to 50% of the statutory level, for a period equal to half of the period spent abroad under legal employment.

The recipients of the incentives must have been employed legally for at least 36 months abroad, before returning home.

“My goal as president is making Romania a country from where young people no longer leave, and a country where Romanians from the diaspora return. This bill is a first step in achieving this objective,” said Barna.

(Photo: Uniunea Salvati Romania USR Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/26/2019 - 09:08
Politics
Presidential candidate promises to waive income tax for Romanians returning home
26 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dan Barna, the presidential candidate of the Save Romania Union and PLUS (USR+PLUS) alliance, promised a package of fiscal allowances for Romanians in diaspora who want to return home.

Together with senators George Marussi and Radu Mihail, Barna has submitted to the Parliament a draft law establishing a package of financial incentives for Romanian citizens returning to work in the country, according to a statement by USR.

Those returning home will have the income tax waived and the social security contribution reduced to 50% of the statutory level, for a period equal to half of the period spent abroad under legal employment.

The recipients of the incentives must have been employed legally for at least 36 months abroad, before returning home.

“My goal as president is making Romania a country from where young people no longer leave, and a country where Romanians from the diaspora return. This bill is a first step in achieving this objective,” said Barna.

(Photo: Uniunea Salvati Romania USR Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 September 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Eight presidential candidates earn more than Romania’s president
25 September 2019
Business
Online sales reach 25% of Ikea’s business in Romania, the highest share at group level
24 September 2019
Politics
It’s official: A Romanian will be the first EU Chief Prosecutor
24 September 2019
Politics
Romania plans to spend EUR 2.5 bln to rebuild military base at NATO standards
24 September 2019
Social
Famous Romanian singer Alexandra Stan speaks about abuse from former manager
23 September 2019
Social
Update: Dutch citizen, main suspect for the murder of 11-year-old girl in Romania, reportedly kills himself
23 September 2019
Business
Romanian developer invests EUR 100 mln in two office buildings in downtown Bucharest
20 September 2019
Politics
Court rules former Romanian president collaborated with the Communist secret police

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40