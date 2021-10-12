Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 08:20
Business

Reformist USR comes up with package to mitigate effects of high energy prices

12 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The reformist party USR, the party that was invited by President Klaus Iohannis to form a new Government, came up with a series of measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the high energy prices.

The package of proposals was outlined as part of the core of its ruling strategy.

Among the measures envisaged, VAT levied on electricity would be cut from 19% to 5% (with a 12% impact on the price of electricity), according to Profit.ro.

The municipal heating producers would receive subsidies in the amount of 50% of the rise in their production cost compared to 2020. USR admits that this is a redistribution of resources from municipalities without district heating systems to those having such systems, though.

Finally, the residential electricity consumers would be waived from paying the so-called “green certificates” for a period of six months.

The revenues from the sale of green certificates are in principle used to subsidise the green energy capacities (such as wind, solar), and the system is managed by the energy market regulator ANRE. 

(Photo: Aitor Munoz Munoz/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 08:20
Business

Reformist USR comes up with package to mitigate effects of high energy prices

12 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The reformist party USR, the party that was invited by President Klaus Iohannis to form a new Government, came up with a series of measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the high energy prices.

The package of proposals was outlined as part of the core of its ruling strategy.

Among the measures envisaged, VAT levied on electricity would be cut from 19% to 5% (with a 12% impact on the price of electricity), according to Profit.ro.

The municipal heating producers would receive subsidies in the amount of 50% of the rise in their production cost compared to 2020. USR admits that this is a redistribution of resources from municipalities without district heating systems to those having such systems, though.

Finally, the residential electricity consumers would be waived from paying the so-called “green certificates” for a period of six months.

The revenues from the sale of green certificates are in principle used to subsidise the green energy capacities (such as wind, solar), and the system is managed by the energy market regulator ANRE. 

(Photo: Aitor Munoz Munoz/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks