Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Mon, 02/14/2022 - 09:12
Politics

US relocates eight F-16 fighters to Romania

14 February 2022
The European command of the US military aviation, based in Germany, announced on Friday, February 12, that a squadron of F-16 fighter jets would be moved from this country to Romania, where they joined another 50 soldiers and four F / A-18 Super Hornet aircraft, from the United States Naval Forces deployed in Europe.

The detachment of the United States Air Force (USAFE), consisting of about 150 soldiers and eight F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, will conduct training missions starting Friday, February 11, for about two weeks, in cooperation with the military and the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft within the Romanian Air Force, according to Roaf.ro.

During this period, the US aircraft will also carry out Reinforced Air Police missions, together with Romanian aircraft and those of the Italian Air Force detachment, which has been in Romania since December last year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Evolution1088/Dreamstime.com)
 

Editor's picks