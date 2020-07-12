Exim Bank US president to visit Romania’s nuke plant Cernavoda

The president of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), Kimberly Reed, comes to Romania on Monday, December 7.

She will pay a visit to the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, where a consortium headed by the US company Aecom plans to build two new reactors and refurbish the existing ones under a project estimates at USD 8-9 billion.

"Exim US intends to support strategic investments in Romania and provide financing lines of approximately USD 7 billion. Mrs. Reed will arrive to discuss the agreement between the Romanian Government and Exim for financing energy and infrastructure," said Adrian Zuckerman, the US ambassador in Romania, quoted by Agerpres.

On October 9, 2020, Romania and the US initiated an Extended Intergovernmental Agreement for cooperation in areas of importance to Romania.

Romania and the US will thus cooperate in the civil nuclear field, for building Units 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant and retrofitting Unit 1.

On the same occasion, Romanian Government officials signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Exim US to support and finance the development of projects in the Romanian nuclear energy field.

The EXIM president's visit at Cernavoda aims to initiate the implementation of these agreements in time for the realization of Romania's strategic nuclear projects, according to Nuclearelectrica.

(Photo: Adrea/ Dreamstime)

