US state secretary Marco Rubio expresses gratitude to Romanian counterpart for anniversary message

US state secretary Marco Rubio, reportedly a presidential hopeful for 2028, expressed his gratitude to Romanian foreign minister Oana Țoiu for messages she sent on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the United States gaining independence.

The US official also pointed out that the partnership with Romania is a profound one and will continue.

“Dear Ms. minister, Thank you for your kind message on the occasion of America’s 250th Independence Day. As we celebrate our nation’s founding, we are reminded of the principles that have shaped our country for almost 250 years - freedom, natural rights, and the conviction that liberty must be preserved and protected. Your message serves as a meaningful reflection of the value of international friendship in upholding these shared ideals,” Rubio said.

He also noted the US’ appreciation for Romania’s partnership and goodwill.

“In an ever-changing world, strong partnerships based on shared values and interests make our nations stronger,” Rubio added.

In turn, Romania’s foreign minister thanked the US official and emphasized that the Romanian-American partnership is strong.

“Indeed, in an everchanging world, freedom is a value we must protect. As our people know well, it did not come easy to us, but today it is the foundation on which we work to build a good home for the times to come and ever stronger friendships abroad,” Țoiu wrote on X.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: mae.ro)