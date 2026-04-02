New Romania-United States Exchange Program to deepen diplomatic and cultural ties

Romania and the US are set to launch the Romania-United States Exchange Program, a new initiative aimed at strengthening diplomatic and cultural ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced. The program was approved by American authorities following diplomatic efforts by foreign minister Oana Țoiu.

According to the Romanian ministry, the new Exchange Program is based on the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act (MECEA) of 1961, a framework designed to promote cooperation through educational and cultural exchanges.

The initiative complements existing programs, such as the Fulbright Program and FLEX, expanding opportunities for engagement between political, academic, and business communities in both countries.

“The approval of this programme creates the necessary framework for organizing visits by delegations of US federal officials to Romania, with the aim of encouraging institutional dialogue, the exchange of expertise, and cooperation in areas of common interest between Romania and the United States,” the MAE said.

Planned activities under the new program include visits to government institutions, universities, think tanks, cultural sites, and public diplomacy events. Topics will range from security and defense to economy, technology, education, energy, and innovation.

Romanian authorities expect the first delegation, potentially including members of the US Congress, to visit Romania later this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com