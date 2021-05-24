Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Senior Editor

 

Events

US Embassy in Bucharest sells vehicles, furniture, household appliances at online auction

24 May 2021
The US Embassy in Bucharest will organize this week an online auction of US Government property. Those interested can submit offers for several items such as vehicles, furniture, household appliances, IT equipment, welcome kits, and supplies.

The auction will open on Thursday, May 27, at 8:30 AM and remain active until Sunday, May 30, 2020, at 5:00 PM. Offers can only be made in RON, according to the US Embassy, Digi24 reported.

The vehicles on sale at the online auction can be seen at the Embassy’s service entrance gate on Thursday, May 27, and Friday, May 28, between 09:00 AM and 04:00 PM.

“The winners will be announced online on the auction website and will have three days available for depositing the amount, on May 31, June 1 and 2. The pick-up of the won item will be made on Monday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 8, between the hours 08:30 AM – 04:00 PM, at the headquarters of the Embassy, service entrance gate located at Dr. Liviu Librescu Boulevard no. 4-6, sector 1, Bucharest,” reads the Embassy’s announcement.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/US Embassy Bucharest)

