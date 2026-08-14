Urban art tours at Un-hidden Bucharest

The Bucharest public can discover the city’s urban art through a series of guided tours and events organized as part of the project Un-hidden Bucharest.

Inspired by Constantin Brâncuși’s legacy, the project invites the public to take part in five guided tours, discover a multidisciplinary artistic intervention, an exhibition, two interdisciplinary performances and two discussions, “each offering a different perspective on how we live in and share urban space,” the organizers said.

The project highlights existing urban art interventions in Bucharest and “creates opportunities for them to be (re)discovered, understood and viewed as part of the city’s contemporary cultural heritage.”

“Un-hidden Bucharest is a continuation of the efforts of the Un-hidden multi-year program, which seeks to explore how independent art can humanize public spaces and foster feelings of belonging and cultural identity among residents and visitors to Bucharest,” Cristina Popa, co-founder of Save or Cancel, the initiator of the project, explained.

Participation in all activities included in the project is free. Prior registration is required via an online form available on the project’s website.

(Illustration: the organizers)

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