All Is Blurred: London art gallery hosts solo exhibition of Romanian artist Ur Kasin

12 November 2024

The JD Malat Gallery hosts contemporary Romanian artist Ur Kasin’s debut solo exhibition in London. Titled All Is Blurred, the show features six monumental compositions “that explore the psychological journey of a character that he has created, navigating his way through a complex and unforgiving world.”

Kasin subverts the traditional subject matter of the large-scale canvas, typically reserved for grand historical subjects, by focusing on everyday actions, the gallery explained. 

“Whether it’s enjoying a glass of Asahi, indulging in that McDonald’s drive-through meal, or clutching onto your morning coffee as you rush to work: Kasin depicts these habitual actions, inviting viewers to look beyond the ordinary. What initially seems like routine behaviour reveals deeper layers of hidden pressures and unhealthy societal habits embedded in our daily lives, transforming common actions into a powerful critique of contemporary culture,” reads the press release.

The exhibition chronicles the days of the week, emphasising themes of self-discovery, emotional confusion, and the intricate relationship between personal experiences and inner emotional states. 

Through a blend of figurative and abstract elements, Kasin depicts the blurred realities of growing up, transitioning from the perceived structure of childhood to the uncertainty of adulthood. Each painting portrays different emotional and psychological phases, starting with frustration, moving through moments of self-reflection and doubt, and concluding with emotional numbness and fleeting relief, according to JD Malat Gallery.

In addition to the six paintings, All Is Blurred features preparatory studies that offer a glimpse into Kasin’s creative process, as well as smaller drawings that highlight details of the larger works.

The All Is Blurred exhibition is on view at JD Malat Gallery until December 7. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: JD Malat Gallery)

