Câmpia Turzii air base in Romania to undergo USD 152 million upgrade

The U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center's Detachment 4 are leading USD 152 million construction projects to upgrade the infrastructure at Câmpia Turzii air base in support of NATO operations, the U.S. Air Force said.

The Air Force plans to award a USD 130 million undertaking this year to optimize the mission out of Romania's air base.

"We're getting ready to award four projects for construction between May and August 2021," said Darren Walls, Det. 4 EDI design and construction program manager.

The Air Force will invest almost USD 30 million in the construction of a dangerous cargo pad to support C-5 Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster aircraft, a new parking apron to accommodate fighter aircraft, and U.S. and NATO strategic transport aircraft.

Two other initiatives will deliver a USD 32 million fuel storage facility and a USD 68 million storage complex to accommodate the U.S. Air Force's new deployable air base system.

Two more projects are in the planning phase: a temporary aircraft hangar and upgrades to the cargo field.

Several projects are scheduled for completion by the end of 2021: a USD 1.7 million munitions facility with increased storage capacity, a USD 2 million squadron operation facility, as well as a parking apron and a one-bay hangar.

(Photo: Catalin Ovreiu/ Mapn.ro)

