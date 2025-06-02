Romania’s Untold partners with Neuroatipic Foundation to launch sensory space for neurodivergent festivalgoers

Romania’s Untold will become the first festival in Europe to introduce a dedicated sensory space for children and young people with neurodevelopmental disorders. The initiative, launched in partnership with the Neuroatipic Foundation, will debut at the 10th edition of the festival, taking place August 7–10 at Cluj Arena in Cluj-Napoca.

Designed as a safe and inclusive space, the sensory area will be set up inside the stadium and will allow neurodivergent participants, including those diagnosed with autism or ADHD, to enjoy the festival in a calm and adapted environment, the organizers said. They will be able to view performances on the main stage, play, and access the stands.

The space will be fitted and supervised with the support of experts from the Neuroatipic Foundation.

“Untold has always been a festival for everyone, and we believe life-changing experiences like this should be accessible to all,” said Edy Chereji, co-founder of Untold Universe. “On our 10th anniversary, we’re proud to launch the first sensory box at a European festival.”

Neuroatipic Foundation president and psychologist Crina Nedelcu said the project represents “a concrete step toward inclusion” and a model for other major events. “Access to culture, joy and belonging should not be a privilege. When we make festivals accessible to neurodivergent youth, we help shape a more inclusive future,” she said.

In addition, this year’s lineup includes BMike, a DJ on the autism spectrum, who will perform on the Tram Stage. Untold’s 2025 edition will also feature international artists such as Post Malone, Metro Boomin, Becky Hill, Anyma, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, and Black Coffee.

The Neuroatipic Foundation is currently fundraising for its most ambitious project: the Neuroatipic Center, a facility designed from the ground up to support children and young people with neurodevelopmental disorders. Donations can be made by texting “INCLUZIUNE” to 8864.

