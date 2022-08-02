Untold: Music festival kicks off this week, more than 200 artists expected in Cluj

More than 200 local and international artists are expected at this year’s edition of Untold, the music festival taking place between August 4 and August 7 in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

The festival’s main stage will feature an LED screen of 700 sqm, the organizers have said.

“For four days and four nights, more than 200 local and international artists and tens of thousands of fans will experience the emotion and joy of reconnecting at Untold. More than 15,000 people from 20 countries are currently building worlds and enchanted settings on the Cluj Arena stadium and the surroundings,” the organizers said in a release, quoted by News.ro.

The main stage is 24 meters high, 95 meters wide, and weighs more than 400 tonnes. All the energy used for the main stage comes from renewable sources, the festival’s organizers said.

“Top production specialists are working on setting up all the stages. Chris is the production manager for the Untold mainstage and has been working in the industry for more than 24 years. He has been working for the largest events and festivals in the world, and for 17 years he has toured with Metallica, Rammstein, Britney Spears, Madonna and Rihanna. Thiago is one of his main people, with a similar experience – production manager for Tiesto, stage manager at Expo Dubai and many other events and festivals.”

The theme of Untold 2022 is Temple of Lúna; it can be found in the settings on the stadium and the main stage.

Above & Beyond, Alok, Anne-Marie, ATB, Bassjackers, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, G Eazy, Hardwell, Inna, J Balvin, Kungs, Kygo, Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Morten, Oliver Heldens, Paul Kalkbrenner Live, Steve Aoki, Tujamo and Vini Vici are among the artists set to perform on the main stage of Untold.

Irina Rimes, Surorile Osoianu and David Ciente will have a performance mixing Romanian tradition and electro beats, while Ukrainian dance group Light Balance will deliver “a fascinating moment with lights and choreography.” The closing ceremony will be delivered alongside Lost Frequencies, with a fireworks and laser show. Tujamo will close the festival on the main stage on Monday morning, August 8.

Galaxy, the techno stage of the festival, will see performances from Amelie Lens, Afnisa Letyago, Ann Clue, Boris Brejcha, Coeus, Djeff, Fehrplay Closing Show, Jamie Jones B2B Loco Dice, Kevin De Vries, Maceo Plex, Mahony, Marcel Fengler, Mathame, Paco Osuna, Raresh, Reinier Zonneveld (Live), Richie Hawtin, Stephan Bodzin Live and Tale Of Us.

AlbertNbn, Arkanian x Azrael Golden x Zannidache, Azteca, Borgore, Connect-R & Johny Romano, Culese din Cartier, Deliric x Silent Strike with Muse Orchestra, DJ Shiver, DJ Snow & MC Agent, Dope D.O.D., Dub FX & Woodnote, Grasu XXL & Guess Who, Ian, Killa Fonic, L’Entourloop with N’Zeng, Macanache, Malaa, Marko Glass ft. Bvcovia, Nane, Netsky, Noisia (DJ Set), Paraziţii, Rava, Sub Focus B2B Wilkinson Ft. ID & AD-Apt, Yny Sebi, Zo, and Şuie Paparude will perform on the Alchemy stage, which features a lineup of rap, trap, hip-hop, and drum & bass music.

The Time stage is “a metaphor of the time machine, designed in a steampunk style.” On this stage, fans will be guided through musical travels by Andi Moisescu, Andreea Esca & Otravă, Anna Tur, Fehrplay Closing Show, Jack Orange B2B Will Johnston, Kasia, Korolova, Kristian Nairn, Marius Onuc B2B Just 2, Noel Holler B2B Toby Romeo, Simina Grigoriu, and more.

Furthermore, the Daydreaming stage will see performances from Armen Miran & Hraach, Audiofly, Bross, Caleesi & Sarah Kreis, Damian Lazarus, Day Dreamers (Marwan, Dub FX & Woodnote), Djeff, Hernan Cattaneo B2B Nick Warren, Jan Bloqmvist, Marwan, Nico Stojan, Paax (Tulum) and Sebastien Leger Modular Live Show.

The Retro Fantesia and Tram stages will also host special shows.

(Photo: Salajean | Dreamstime.com)

