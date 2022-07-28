Sounds of Oradea: Romanian city hosts new international music festival

Oradea, Romania’s Art Nouveau city, will host a new cultural festival this August - Sounds of Oradea Festival - which will include multimedia, music, and dance shows. The festival is organized by the Association for the Promotion of Tourism in Oradea and the region and coordinated by Catalan artistic director David Giménez Carreras.

“We want to offer the audience a unique experience through each performance in the three evenings of the event,” said David Giménez Carreras, artistic director of the Sounds of Oradea Festival.

World-famous violinist Phillipe Quint will perform in the multimedia show Charlie Chaplin's Smile - a unique concept and for the first time in Romania, which will take place on the stage located in the city’s main square. The show will feature opera arias composed by Charlie Chaplin, and special guest Keira Chaplin, granddaughter of the famous comedian, will share with the audience the less known details of her grandfather's history directly from the stage of Unirii Square.

The festival will also also feature music, dance, and costumes in the flamenco show Renaissance, followed by the Opera meets Broadway gala.

Sounds of Oradea aims to become the city's signature event in time. It will call on stage world-renowned artists and covers a wide range of music styles, from electronic, retro, and jazz to alternative music.

David Giménez Carreras, the director of the festival, has conducted orchestras on the most significant and renowned stages of the world, such as Teatro alla Scala, Vienna Staatsoper, Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Yurich Opera, Berlin Deutsche Oper, Théâtre du Champs Elysées, Washington Opera, Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Teatro Real in Madrid and Sydney Opera House.

Sounds of Oradea international music festival takes place on August 13-15 in Unirii Square, the heart of the city’s cultural life.

(Photo source: Sounda of Oradea Facebook page)