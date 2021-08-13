Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 08/13/2021 - 15:16
Events

Untold 2021: More artists join lineup of Romanian festival

13 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Paul van Dyk, Sam Feldt, Fedde le Grand, Tujamo, Danny Avila, Kungs, Ofenbach, Vintage Culture, Tchami, Vama and Subcarpați will perform on the main stage of Untold 2021, scheduled to take place between September 9 and September 12 in Cluj-Napoca.

They join a lineup that includes David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas&Like Mike, Steve Aoki, Alok, Afrojack, DJ Snake, Lost Frequencies, Benny Benassi and Martin Solveig, The Script, Parov Stelar, and TYGA.

The festival’s Daydreaming stage will host Lee Burridge, while the Time stage will see names such as Adrian Eftimie & Optick, Adrian Șaguna & Maze, Afgo & Lemon, Albwho, Alex Parker, Andre Rizo, Andrew Dum, Arias, Bluday, CDJ, Cezar Vizan, Chris Hype, Daniel Meister, DJ Andi, DJ Dark & Mentol, Maestros Del Ritmo, Marc Rayen & Mike Kross, Marius Onuc, Markus Homm, Mihai Popoviciu, Mihai V, Moonsound, Nusha, Pascal Junior, Paul Damixie, Rosario Internullo, Sasha Lopez, Seen Vybe, Slash & Doppe, Soul Goodman, Steff Da Campo, The Gang (RO) and Vali Bărbulescu.

More on the festival’s lineup here.

(Photo: Salajean | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 08/13/2021 - 15:16
Events

Untold 2021: More artists join lineup of Romanian festival

13 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Paul van Dyk, Sam Feldt, Fedde le Grand, Tujamo, Danny Avila, Kungs, Ofenbach, Vintage Culture, Tchami, Vama and Subcarpați will perform on the main stage of Untold 2021, scheduled to take place between September 9 and September 12 in Cluj-Napoca.

They join a lineup that includes David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas&Like Mike, Steve Aoki, Alok, Afrojack, DJ Snake, Lost Frequencies, Benny Benassi and Martin Solveig, The Script, Parov Stelar, and TYGA.

The festival’s Daydreaming stage will host Lee Burridge, while the Time stage will see names such as Adrian Eftimie & Optick, Adrian Șaguna & Maze, Afgo & Lemon, Albwho, Alex Parker, Andre Rizo, Andrew Dum, Arias, Bluday, CDJ, Cezar Vizan, Chris Hype, Daniel Meister, DJ Andi, DJ Dark & Mentol, Maestros Del Ritmo, Marc Rayen & Mike Kross, Marius Onuc, Markus Homm, Mihai Popoviciu, Mihai V, Moonsound, Nusha, Pascal Junior, Paul Damixie, Rosario Internullo, Sasha Lopez, Seen Vybe, Slash & Doppe, Soul Goodman, Steff Da Campo, The Gang (RO) and Vali Bărbulescu.

More on the festival’s lineup here.

(Photo: Salajean | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 August 2021
Business
UiPath billionaire Daniel Dines invests in Romanian micro-influencer platform
13 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Trading activity increasing on Bucharest Stock Exchange as indices climb to new record highs
12 August 2021
Social
It’s official: Over one million Romanians settle in the UK
11 August 2021
Politics
20-year old drunk-driving case in the US haunts Romanian PM during party leadership race
11 August 2021
Social
Survey looks at Romanians’ religious behavior, motivations for observing traditions
02 August 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for July: Action-packed holidays
03 August 2021
RI +
What makes Romania's Roșia Montană a UNESCO world heritage site?
30 July 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian IT company makes strong debut on Bucharest Stock Exchange