Untold 2021: More artists join lineup of Romanian festival

Paul van Dyk, Sam Feldt, Fedde le Grand, Tujamo, Danny Avila, Kungs, Ofenbach, Vintage Culture, Tchami, Vama and Subcarpați will perform on the main stage of Untold 2021, scheduled to take place between September 9 and September 12 in Cluj-Napoca.

They join a lineup that includes David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas&Like Mike, Steve Aoki, Alok, Afrojack, DJ Snake, Lost Frequencies, Benny Benassi and Martin Solveig, The Script, Parov Stelar, and TYGA.

The festival’s Daydreaming stage will host Lee Burridge, while the Time stage will see names such as Adrian Eftimie & Optick, Adrian Șaguna & Maze, Afgo & Lemon, Albwho, Alex Parker, Andre Rizo, Andrew Dum, Arias, Bluday, CDJ, Cezar Vizan, Chris Hype, Daniel Meister, DJ Andi, DJ Dark & Mentol, Maestros Del Ritmo, Marc Rayen & Mike Kross, Marius Onuc, Markus Homm, Mihai Popoviciu, Mihai V, Moonsound, Nusha, Pascal Junior, Paul Damixie, Rosario Internullo, Sasha Lopez, Seen Vybe, Slash & Doppe, Soul Goodman, Steff Da Campo, The Gang (RO) and Vali Bărbulescu.

More on the festival’s lineup here.

(Photo: Salajean | Dreamstime.com)

