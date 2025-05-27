Romania’s Untold festival adds special area for kids

Untold, one of the world’s top three music festivals, announced the launch of a new concept for children aged 3 to 12, called Untold Kids. For the first time, the festival will include a dedicated 3,000-square-meter area for kids and families, offering four days of activities during the 2025 edition.

Untold Kids will feature musical storytelling, dance, ballet, and DJ workshops, as well as live shows and interactive sessions. Children will explore how music is created, participate in creative workshops, and enjoy performances tailored to their age group.

The space includes four themed mini-stages and a food zone, with a viewing terrace for parents.

Organizers estimate that over 500 children will visit the space daily, along with more than 20,000 parents and grandparents, throughout the event.

The project also includes Untold Talent, a national competition that will hold auditions in 10 cities across Romania. Selected children will compete in a final event in Bucharest, with the winner set to perform on Untold’s main stage.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)