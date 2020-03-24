RO events organiser launches subscription-based food delivery service

Universum, one of the biggest organizers of public events in Romania, has launched a subscription-based food delivery service – Good-Food.ro.

The service is dedicated to those who work from home or are under isolation at home in this period, due to the restrictions imposed by the authorities to limit the new coronavirus outbreak.

The service, developed in partnership with Lagoo Snagov, Universum’s events location near Bucharest, is available in Bucharest during weekdays.

The menus are structured in three types of subscriptions, each including two meals per day (lunch and dinner). The service includes a Standard menu for those who have no food restrictions, which contains dishes made from all food categories, a vegetarian menu for those who do not consume animal products, and a Gourmet menu for those who miss the culinary experience they usually had in the restaurant.

The company says the food is cooked and delivered in maximum safety, with no human contact. “We have felt it ourselves, what it means to work from home, at this moment about 150 colleagues in the group are working remotely. We know that many of us have stockpiled at home, but nothing compares to home cooked food. But this process takes time, various and fresh ingredients and is not necessarily cheap. We had the experience of feeding over 50,000 people attending our events in one year. And we asked ourselves if we could use this expertise and respond to a need by helping those in impasse while supporting our jobs and community at the same time. And from here came the idea - GOOD-FOOD.ro, an economical and safe solution that solves in ten minutes the topic of fresh meals for the whole week,” said Cristian Hossu, managing partner Universum.

The service is ready to take up to 1,000 subscriptions per week and the food is delivered cold and can be heated at home.

(Photo: Irina Burakova | Dreamstime.com)

