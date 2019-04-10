Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 08:32
Business
Unilever buys 75% of Romanian ready-to-eat food producer FruFru
04 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British-Dutch group Unilever, one of the biggest players on the local FMCG market, has bought a 75% stake in Romanian company Good People, which owns the ready-to-eat food brand FruFru.

The company’s founder Mihai Simiuc has kept a 25% stake in the company and will continue as general manager, according to a report on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed but the company presented the formula based on which the price was determined.

Good People had a turnover of RON 34 million (EUR 7.2 mln) and a net profit of RON 842,00 (EUR 179,000) in 2018, according to data from the Finance Ministry. In 2016, the company raised EUR 1 million from investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange through a bond issue.

(Photo: FruFru Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 08:32
Business
Unilever buys 75% of Romanian ready-to-eat food producer FruFru
04 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British-Dutch group Unilever, one of the biggest players on the local FMCG market, has bought a 75% stake in Romanian company Good People, which owns the ready-to-eat food brand FruFru.

The company’s founder Mihai Simiuc has kept a 25% stake in the company and will continue as general manager, according to a report on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed but the company presented the formula based on which the price was determined.

Good People had a turnover of RON 34 million (EUR 7.2 mln) and a net profit of RON 842,00 (EUR 179,000) in 2018, according to data from the Finance Ministry. In 2016, the company raised EUR 1 million from investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange through a bond issue.

(Photo: FruFru Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 October 2019
Business
Romania asks EUR 8.5 mln penalties from US company for delays in delivering armored vehicles
04 October 2019
Politics
Funny or not? Romanian PM: If PSD named a baby for EU commissioner, the opposition would still find a flaw
03 October 2019
OpEd
Comment: Romania’s message on Germany’s national day – Gesundheit!
03 October 2019
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer
02 October 2019
Business
Influential investor says Romania won’t be able to keep single tax rate any longer
01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.
01 October 2019
Business
Over 37,000 Romanian IT specialists left the country in 20 years, 30% went to US and Canada, 13% to UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40