Uber launches food delivery service Uber Eats in Timisioara

Uber Romania announced on Tuesday, September 17, the expansion of its global food delivery service Uber Eats in Timisoara, the second city where this service is available after Bucharest.

Uber launched the service in Bucharest in 2018 and currently has over 800 partner restaurants on the platform.

Starting Tuesday, clients in Timisoara are able to order food from the Uber Eats app or from ubereats.com, where they can choose from over 60 existing restaurants. Orders are delivered in up to 35 minutes, on average. Among the restaurants currently available through Uber Eats in Timisoara are Spartan, Chopstix Ready to Box, The Drunken Rat, and Meat Busters, the company said in a press release.

(Photo source: the company)