UniCredit Romania CEO steps down to coordinate group's regional strategy

After 18 years as CEO of UniCredit Bank in Romania, Răsvan Radu takes a new step and continues his career within the group to coordinate strategic projects for Central and Eastern Europe.

Septimiu Postelnicu, currently the First Executive Vice-President of UniCredit Bulbank, Bulgaria, was designated as a successor for the role of CEO and Chairman of the Directorate of UniCredit Bank in Romania, according to a press release of the bank. Postelnicu's appointment is subject to BNR approval.

In his new role, Răsvan Radu will be responsible for implementing complex projects with a regional perspective and impact aimed at contributing to growth plans and value creation in all geographies where the UniCredit Group is present, from Central and Eastern Europe.

"I express my respect for Răsvan's remarkable mandate as the head of UniCredit Bank in Romania. His contribution in his new role within UniCredit is a very valuable one," stated Teodora Petkova, Head of Eastern Europe within UniCredit.

She added: "At the same time, the appointment of Septimiu as CEO is proof of the ability of UniCredit people to grow within the group, benefiting from the opportunity to consolidate their experience in a multinational context. I wish them both good health and successful teams."

(Photo source: UniCredit Romania)