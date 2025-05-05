Unfinished Democracy: Bucharest event explores ways to strengthen democracy

Unfinished Democracy, an event gathering workshops, civic debates, and conversations exploring new ways to strengthen and reshape democracy in an ever-changing world, takes place in Bucharest on May 11.

Throughout the day, the organizers plan to tackle questions about rebuilding trust in institutions (and beyond), the kind of economy people want — protectionist or open — and the narratives that shape the future of democracy.

David Wengrow, archaeologist and co-author of The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, a work that reimagines the history and foundations of human societies, will be a guest at the event. A professor at University College London, Wengrow is regarded as one of the leading experts in his field, with books translated into over 30 languages. “In Bucharest, he brings a deeply humanist and thought-provoking perspective on how we can rethink both the history — and the future — of democracy,” the organizers said.

At the same time, the event will unveil the key insights from the citizen consultation sessions and present the findings of a national survey, conducted by Atlas Intel in partnership with Politică la Minut and the EIDOS Foundation. The survey investigates Romanians’ perceptions of democracy, trust in institutions and leaders, corruption, European values, political polarization, and the societal direction the country is heading toward.

The program includes the Unfinished Democracy Lab, a series of workshops, civic debates, and conversations organized in partnership with Politică la Minut, Funky Citizens, and Future Station; Kids for Democracy, a program for children and teenagers featuring games, discussions, and hands-on activities about community building, developed in collaboration with Școala pentru Democrație and Curiosity Play Lab; and Unfinished Democracy Live, an evening of ideas, performances, and dialogue, hosted in partnership with Atlas Intel, and featuring special guests.

The event is organized by the EIDOS Foundation, in partnership with the Democracy and Culture Foundation and the polling institute Atlas Intel.

(Photo: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com