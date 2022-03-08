Ulmer-Pflege24 GmbH Makes It Safe For Romanian Nurses To Live And Work In Germany (press release)

Ulmer-Pflege24 GmbH is delighted to announce that it has developed a system that will allow Romania nurses and caregivers to freely live and work in Germany with legal security. The German company has perfected its human resource management service to offer only the best administrative care for Romanian nurses and caregivers seeking to live and work in Germany

The young, and customer-focused German company, provides nursing and assisted living services to the old and elderly, and has perfected its human resource management service to make it easier for Romanian nurses and caregivers, to live and work in Germany without any legal or financial complications.

According to the 24/7 home care provider, while a lot of Romanian caregivers are willing to relocate to Germany and take advantage of the massive job opportunities in the nursing and home care sectors, most are however apprehensive of the vagaries and legal requirements involved in the administrative process.

However, thanks to its upgraded slew of administrative care services, Ulmer-Pflege24 GmbH has promised to handle all the legal and administrative requirements on behalf of caregivers who are willing to work in Germany.

The Southern Germany-based company maintains that it greatly values the contributions of nurses and caregivers in helping it achieve its goal of providing top-quality care, and assisted living services, to the elderly. And has promised to prioritize the welfare of its staff above everything else, insisting that it can only perform optimally when its employees are well-taken care of.

“We understand that leaving your homeland to work in a foreign country can be scary and frustratingly difficult, especially when you do not understand the governing laws. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to fill all the forms and submit all the files on your behalf, so you can live and work with the assurance that everything will always be sorted out by us.”

Romanian nurses and caregivers can count on the company to:

● Help them find a suitable client.

● Handle all registration needs.

● Provide strong insurance benefits including health insurance, accident insurance, and commercial liability insurance.

● Offer tax consultancy and bookkeeping services.

Caregivers and nurses in Romania who want to work in Germany are encouraged to reach out to the company via the contact info below.

While Ulmer-Pflege24 GmbH pledges to competently execute all the legal and administrative requirements, it however wishes to make it known that a certain level of communication in German is a prerequisite for working in Germany.

About Ulmer-Pflege24 GmbH

Ulmer-Pflege24 GmbH is a 24/7 provider of nursing and assisted living services to elderly people and those living with disabilities. Based in southern Germany, the company prides itself as a client-focused agency, dedicated to offering only top-quality care and assistance. With over 600 happy and satisfied clients, plus an army of over 1500 qualified nurses and caregivers, Ulmer-Pflege24 GmbH sits proudly on every list of leading home care providers in Germany.

For more information, please contact Ulmer-Pflege24 GmbH, Hannelore Gürtler, bewerbung@ulmer-pflege24.de