Ukrainian Peace Fund launched by the Romanian Embassy in US raises USD 200,000

The Ukrainian Peace Fund, a fundraising campaign launched by the Embassy of Romania to the United States and the Romanian United Fund, managed to raise USD 200,000 for Ukrainian refugees coming to Romania.

The campaign's first target was to raise USD 100,000 for the benefit of refugees from Ukraine, but as this sum was raised in less than a week, the target amount was increased to USD 200,000.

"The success of the humanitarian campaign is an example of solidarity in a difficult, tragic period for the Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war. More than half a million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Romania, most of them women and children, and it is everyone's duty to help and protect them. Humanitarian aid to vulnerable people is the way ordinary people fight the illegal aggression against Ukraine," ambassador Andrei Muraru said.

The funds will be used to purchase food, clothing, medicine, and hygiene items and to provide shelter, heating, and necessary equipment, as well as psychological, educational, and asylum support to Ukrainian refugees.

Half of the funds, namely USD 100,000, have already been donated to three non-profit organizations in Romania, namely the Red Cross, Save the Children, and World Vision Romania. The other half will go to smaller organizations working at the border with Ukraine.

(Photo source: the Romanian Embassy to the US)