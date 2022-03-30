Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 14:08
CSR

Ukrainian Peace Fund launched by the Romanian Embassy in US raises USD 200,000

30 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ukrainian Peace Fund, a fundraising campaign launched by the Embassy of Romania to the United States and the Romanian United Fund, managed to raise USD 200,000 for Ukrainian refugees coming to Romania.

The campaign's first target was to raise USD 100,000 for the benefit of refugees from Ukraine, but as this sum was raised in less than a week, the target amount was increased to USD 200,000.

"The success of the humanitarian campaign is an example of solidarity in a difficult, tragic period for the Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war. More than half a million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Romania, most of them women and children, and it is everyone's duty to help and protect them. Humanitarian aid to vulnerable people is the way ordinary people fight the illegal aggression against Ukraine," ambassador Andrei Muraru said.

The funds will be used to purchase food, clothing, medicine, and hygiene items and to provide shelter, heating, and necessary equipment, as well as psychological, educational, and asylum support to Ukrainian refugees.

Half of the funds, namely USD 100,000, have already been donated to three non-profit organizations in Romania, namely the Red Cross, Save the Children, and World Vision Romania. The other half will go to smaller organizations working at the border with Ukraine.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the Romanian Embassy to the US)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 12:35
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 14:08
CSR

Ukrainian Peace Fund launched by the Romanian Embassy in US raises USD 200,000

30 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ukrainian Peace Fund, a fundraising campaign launched by the Embassy of Romania to the United States and the Romanian United Fund, managed to raise USD 200,000 for Ukrainian refugees coming to Romania.

The campaign's first target was to raise USD 100,000 for the benefit of refugees from Ukraine, but as this sum was raised in less than a week, the target amount was increased to USD 200,000.

"The success of the humanitarian campaign is an example of solidarity in a difficult, tragic period for the Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war. More than half a million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Romania, most of them women and children, and it is everyone's duty to help and protect them. Humanitarian aid to vulnerable people is the way ordinary people fight the illegal aggression against Ukraine," ambassador Andrei Muraru said.

The funds will be used to purchase food, clothing, medicine, and hygiene items and to provide shelter, heating, and necessary equipment, as well as psychological, educational, and asylum support to Ukrainian refugees.

Half of the funds, namely USD 100,000, have already been donated to three non-profit organizations in Romania, namely the Red Cross, Save the Children, and World Vision Romania. The other half will go to smaller organizations working at the border with Ukraine.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the Romanian Embassy to the US)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 12:35
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week