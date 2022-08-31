Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! to enter Romanian market with its own flights

Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! will enter the Romanian market with charter flights from Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara, and Iași, focusing on the next summer season.

Founded in 2010, Join UP! distributes tourist packages through 10,000 travel agencies in all the markets in which it operates, and reached an annual turnover of USD 400 mln in 2021, according to Economedia.ro.

In Ukraine and Moldova, the company has market shares of 40% and 45%, respectively. In the Baltic states, Join UP's tour operators also reached a 19% market share for flights towards Turkey.

Join UP! Romania is currently finalizing negotiations for more than 160 exclusive contracts with popular hotels and hotel chains. By the end, the tour operator will be able to offer its clients bookings with over 1,600 hotels.

In Romania, the Join UP! offers will first focus on autumn-winter destinations: Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt), Antalya (Turkey), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Tenerife (Spain). Most flights will be operated by SkyUp Airlines, which is the tour operator's strategic partner. The main focal point, however, is next year's summer holiday season.

Aside from Romania, Join UP! plans to expand to Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia, in 2023.

(Photo source: Facebook/Туроператор Join UP)