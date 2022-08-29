Business

New Romanian air carrier AirConnect announces its first flights

29 August 2022
AirConnect, the newest Romanian airline, announced several domestic and regional routes, with the first flights scheduled to take off this October. Tickets can already be booked online on the air carrier’s website.

AirConnect said it would fly from Bucharest to the Romanian cities of Baia Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, and Targu Mures and the Hungarian capital Budapest starting October 15. In addition, also from the same date, the air carrier will connect Cluj-Napoca to Budapest.

Moreover, starting with the 2023 summer season, AirConnect promises flights from Constanta to Cluj, Oradea, Suceava, and Timisoara, Airlinestravel.ro reported.

Prices for the new AirConnect regional and domestic flights start at EUR 29.88.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

1

