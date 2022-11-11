Ukraine requires Romania to officially declare Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism"

Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal, in a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca, required Romania to declare Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism", according to G4Media.ro citing the official translation of the Ukrainian official's speech at the Vicovu de Sus-Krasnoilsk border crossing point.

Such an initiative on the part of Romania would imply the de facto termination of any diplomatic, economic and political relationship with the Russian Federation.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked the international community to adopt such a decision at the level of each EU and NATO member state. US President Joe Biden rejected that request in September. However, several members of the US Congress have initiated such a request to the White House.

PM Nicolae Ciuca did not comment on this request in the joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Casian Mitu)