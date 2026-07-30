Healthcare

Ukraine’s Biofarma reportedly doubles investment in Romanian plants at EUR 85 mln

30 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ukrainian plasma-derived drugs producer Biofarma has doubled its planned investment in a pharmaceutical plant in Oradea, western Romania, with the first stage of the project now valued at EUR 85 million, Bihoreanul reported, cited by Economedia.ro.

The investment is EUR 48 million above the minimum amount announced in 2024, when the construction of the pharmaceutical factory was presented as the largest investment of that year in the industrial parks managed by the Oradea Local Development Agency.

The Oradea project is planned in four stages, according to Biofarma representatives cited by Interfax-Ukraine. The company has not disclosed the total value of the investment, providing only the cost of bringing the first stage into operation.

"We have already completed the construction of the building, and by September 1 we will finish connecting the entire engineering infrastructure. We have already ordered the filling line," Biofarma Plasma President Kostiantyn Yefymenko told Ukrainian media.

The first stage will involve putting the production line into operation. The facility is planned to have the capacity to process up to 1.2 million litres of frozen human plasma a year.

Biofarma was founded in 1965 and initially focused on developing technologies for the production of plasma-derived medicines. The company describes itself as operating one of the largest plasma fractionation facilities in Eastern Europe.

The Oradea plant forms part of Biofarma’s expansion outside Ukraine, with the investment adding pharmaceutical production capacity in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alena Butor/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Healthcare

Ukraine’s Biofarma reportedly doubles investment in Romanian plants at EUR 85 mln

30 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ukrainian plasma-derived drugs producer Biofarma has doubled its planned investment in a pharmaceutical plant in Oradea, western Romania, with the first stage of the project now valued at EUR 85 million, Bihoreanul reported, cited by Economedia.ro.

The investment is EUR 48 million above the minimum amount announced in 2024, when the construction of the pharmaceutical factory was presented as the largest investment of that year in the industrial parks managed by the Oradea Local Development Agency.

The Oradea project is planned in four stages, according to Biofarma representatives cited by Interfax-Ukraine. The company has not disclosed the total value of the investment, providing only the cost of bringing the first stage into operation.

"We have already completed the construction of the building, and by September 1 we will finish connecting the entire engineering infrastructure. We have already ordered the filling line," Biofarma Plasma President Kostiantyn Yefymenko told Ukrainian media.

The first stage will involve putting the production line into operation. The facility is planned to have the capacity to process up to 1.2 million litres of frozen human plasma a year.

Biofarma was founded in 1965 and initially focused on developing technologies for the production of plasma-derived medicines. The company describes itself as operating one of the largest plasma fractionation facilities in Eastern Europe.

The Oradea plant forms part of Biofarma’s expansion outside Ukraine, with the investment adding pharmaceutical production capacity in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alena Butor/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 July 2026
Healthcare
Romanian healthcare sector strike enters third day, PM condemns “disinformation”
30 July 2026
Transport
Cluj airport to introduce Fast Track boarding system
30 July 2026
Transport
Second auction for bankrupt Romanian shipyard Mangalia fails
30 July 2026
Energy
Update: Romania shuts down both nuclear power reactors as Danube levels plunge, PM urges energy savings
29 July 2026
Politics
Romanian Parliament passes SAFE, PNRR-related bills during extraordinary session
29 July 2026
Defense
Update: Bomb alert at Romania’s Black Sea Port of Constanța amid heightened security concerns
29 July 2026
Events
Music, film, local cuisine: Transylvanian Highlands host more than 20 events this August
29 July 2026
Justice
Romanian air traffic operator ROMATSA gets January 2027 hearing in Pfizer revenue freeze case