Ukraine’s Biofarma reportedly doubles investment in Romanian plants at EUR 85 mln

Ukrainian plasma-derived drugs producer Biofarma has doubled its planned investment in a pharmaceutical plant in Oradea, western Romania, with the first stage of the project now valued at EUR 85 million, Bihoreanul reported, cited by Economedia.ro.

The investment is EUR 48 million above the minimum amount announced in 2024, when the construction of the pharmaceutical factory was presented as the largest investment of that year in the industrial parks managed by the Oradea Local Development Agency.

The Oradea project is planned in four stages, according to Biofarma representatives cited by Interfax-Ukraine. The company has not disclosed the total value of the investment, providing only the cost of bringing the first stage into operation.

"We have already completed the construction of the building, and by September 1 we will finish connecting the entire engineering infrastructure. We have already ordered the filling line," Biofarma Plasma President Kostiantyn Yefymenko told Ukrainian media.

The first stage will involve putting the production line into operation. The facility is planned to have the capacity to process up to 1.2 million litres of frozen human plasma a year.

Biofarma was founded in 1965 and initially focused on developing technologies for the production of plasma-derived medicines. The company describes itself as operating one of the largest plasma fractionation facilities in Eastern Europe.

The Oradea plant forms part of Biofarma’s expansion outside Ukraine, with the investment adding pharmaceutical production capacity in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com