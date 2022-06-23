Startup

UiPath launches venture arm targeting automation, AI startups

23 June 2022
Romanian-born unicorn UiPath has launched UiPath Ventures, targeting startups active in automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).

In addition to capital, portfolio companies can benefit from access to and insights from UiPath executives and experts; enhanced exposure within the UiPath ecosystem; go-to-market alignment and support and UiPath Partner Network opportunities; and operational guidance on business issues and best practices.

The company also announced it invested in airSlate, a SaaS platform that serves more than 900,000 customers and over 100 million users worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. airSlate’s portfolio of products - airSlate, pdfFiller, and signNow -  allow individuals and small businesses to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster and easier.

UiPath appoints Robert Enslin as co-CEO

(Photo: UiPath press photos from company website)

simona@romania-insider.com

Romanian-born unicorn UiPath has launched UiPath Ventures, targeting startups active in automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).

In addition to capital, portfolio companies can benefit from access to and insights from UiPath executives and experts; enhanced exposure within the UiPath ecosystem; go-to-market alignment and support and UiPath Partner Network opportunities; and operational guidance on business issues and best practices.

The company also announced it invested in airSlate, a SaaS platform that serves more than 900,000 customers and over 100 million users worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. airSlate’s portfolio of products - airSlate, pdfFiller, and signNow -  allow individuals and small businesses to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster and easier.

UiPath appoints Robert Enslin as co-CEO

(Photo: UiPath press photos from company website)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

1

