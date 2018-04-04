Romania-founded UiPath opens development center in Bellevue, Washington

UiPath, an enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) software company founded in Bucharest by Romanian entrepreneurs Daniel Dines (pictured) and Marius Tirca, is opening a new product development center in Bellevue, Washington.

The new center in Bellevue will focus on adding AI capabilities to the UiPath platform. Because the UiPath platform is built on Microsoft .NET components, the center’s proximity to the Microsoft headquarters and Microsoft’s development community is a critical advantage, the company said.

The Bellevue development center adds to the company’s existing operations in Amsterdam, Houston, Munich, Paris, Seoul and Washington D.C..

The company also announced the appointment of Param Kahlon as Chief Product Officer. Kahlon, who previously held senior managerial roles at Microsoft (MSFT) and SAP Labs (SAP), will lead the product teams in Bellevue, Bangalore and Bucharest, “as they chart the course for better, automation-enabled business processes.”

“As we prepare for the next stage of growth for our company, access to AI talent and innovation is essential. Param’s deep expertise with enterprise software, coupled with his impressive network of key stakeholders in the industry cultivated during his time at Microsoft and SAP, make him an incredible asset for us. The Bellevue team will be a critical driver of next-gen business processes as it sets us on the path to AI,” Daniel Dines, CEO of UiPath, said.

The Bucharest-born company was recently included on a list of 31 tech unicorns in Europe, the only one from Eastern Europe to be listed.

In March, the company secured a USD 153 million financing from venture capital funds including Accel, CapitalG and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers to help it accelerate its international development. The financing evaluated the company at over USD 1.1 billion (EUR 0.9 billion), thus making it the first Romanian tech unicorn.

UiPath employs more than 590 people in 14 countries. It also has a network of more than 120,000 RPA developers worldwide. The company specializes in developing virtual robots (digital workers) based on artificial intelligence that carry out repetitive tasks in various business sectors.

