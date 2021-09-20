UDMR MP explains why his party has opposed dismantling special prosecution body

The ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR wants the files so far handled by the controversial "special section" of prosecutors (SIIJ) set up by the Social Democrats to be transferred to the General Prosecutor's Office - as opposed to the National Anticorruption Directorate in the draft of the reformist USR-PLUS party - explained Csoma Botond, UDMR caucus leader in Parliament.

The ruling coalition's failure to dismantle SIIJ was a key ingredient of the political crisis that erupted after the reformist USR-PLUS pulled out of the ruling coalition.

UDMR's Botond also explained why his party has opposed the version drafted by USR-PLUS. He argued that the Judiciary Inspection reports outline many cases of abuse that occurred in the past when these files were handled (as proposed by USR-PLUS) by DNA, according to G4media.ro.

"I told them [civic organisations backing USR-PLUS version] that we had a big discussion on this topic, and we began from the report of the Judicial Inspection in 2019 in which a lot of abuses were reported. I read [it]. It has hundreds of pages. And I said we don't want those abuses to happen again," Botond explained.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)