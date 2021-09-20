Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Politics

UDMR MP explains why his party has opposed dismantling special prosecution body

20 September 2021
The ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR wants the files so far handled by the controversial "special section" of prosecutors (SIIJ) set up by the Social Democrats to be transferred to the General Prosecutor's Office - as opposed to the National Anticorruption Directorate in the draft of the reformist USR-PLUS party - explained Csoma Botond, UDMR caucus leader in Parliament.

The ruling coalition's failure to dismantle SIIJ was a key ingredient of the political crisis that erupted after the reformist USR-PLUS pulled out of the ruling coalition.

UDMR's Botond also explained why his party has opposed the version drafted by USR-PLUS. He argued that the Judiciary Inspection reports outline many cases of abuse that occurred in the past when these files were handled (as proposed by USR-PLUS) by DNA, according to G4media.ro.

"I told them [civic organisations backing USR-PLUS version] that we had a big discussion on this topic, and we began from the report of the Judicial Inspection in 2019 in which a lot of abuses were reported. I read [it]. It has hundreds of pages. And I said we don't want those abuses to happen again," Botond explained.

Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. 

 

21 April 2021
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

21 April 2021
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
