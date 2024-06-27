Uber launches XL service in Romania

Uber launched its XL service in Romania, allowing riders to request a car with capacity for up to 6 passengers and extra luggage. The new option is currently available only in Bucharest and includes vans or SUVs such as Mercedes V-Class, Ford Tourneo Connect, and Mitsubishi Outlander.

UberXL is the high-capacity version of UberX, being promoted as an option mainly for up to 6 riders or 4 riders and 2 large pieces of luggage. Thus, it can be used by those who want to travel in a group or have extra luggage, for example, for trips to and from the airport.

One UberXL ride will cost 50% more than the basic UberX service, but the company says passengers will save money by ordering one car instead of two for a group.

To mark the launch In Bucharest, Uber has partnered with the SAGA Festival, offering special rides to groups of friends going to the event. Thus, festivalgoers will have the opportunity to experience the new service with a twist, having a trip like a party: rides featuring disco balls, music, and exclusive discounts for those attending the festival.

UberXL is available in multiple cities worldwide, such as London, Prague, or San Francisco.

Uber is a technology app that connects passengers and drivers, operating in over 10,000 cities in more than 70 countries around the world. In Romania, Uber is available in 22 cities: Bucharest, Brașov, Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Constanța, Oradea, Craiova, Ploiești, Piteși, Galați, Brăila, Sibiu, Buzău, Bacău, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Alba Iulia, Arad, Târgu Mureș, Baia Mare, Târgoviște, and Suceava.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)