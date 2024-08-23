Uber launches pet-friendly ride option in Bucharest

Popular ridesharing company Uber launched its pet-friendly service in Romania. Users can choose the new Uber Pet option directly within the app for an additional fee of RON 10.

At the moment, the service is available only in Bucharest.

“At Uber, we understand that pets are part of the family, and we’re happy to offer a solution that makes it easier for our riders to travel with their furry companions. Uber Pet is designed to provide comfort and convenience for both our passengers and drivers, ensuring a pleasant experience for everyone on board,” said Ana-Maria Borlovan, Head of Driver Operations at Uber for the Central & Eastern Europe region.

Uber Pet is limited to one pet per trip, primarily dogs and cats. Riders who want to travel with more pets are advised to notify the driver first, who will decide if they want to take them on the trip.

“Pets are likely to leave a little hair or animal odor, in which case a cleaning fee will not apply. But, if your pet has an accident where car cleaning is necessary (urine, feces, vomit, damage, etc.), you will be charged to cover a cleaning fee,” Uber said.

Uber also recommends that users restrain their dog or cat with a leash or harness or place it in a pet carrier. If the pet is not a dog, they will need to be in a carrier.

Riders should also bring a blanket or towel to cover the seat and reduce the risk of damage or mess.

Also, Uber recommends users to ask the driver if they have a preference for where the pet should sit.

Uber is a technology app that connects passengers and drivers, operating in over 10,000 cities in more than 70 countries around the world. In Romania, Uber is available in 22 cities: Bucharest, Brașov, Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Constanța, Oradea, Craiova, Ploiești, Piteși, Galați, Brăila, Sibiu, Buzău, Bacău, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Alba Iulia, Arad, Târgu Mureș, Baia Mare, Târgoviște, and Suceava.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Uber)