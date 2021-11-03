Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/11/2021 - 14:33
Business

Southern Romania: Ride-hailing service Uber expands to Craiova

11 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ride-hailing service Uber is available in Craiova, a city in Romania’s Oltenia region, starting March 11. Craiova is the seventh Romanian city where Uber is available, after Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara, Brașov, Iași, and Constanța.

In Craiova, Uber will launch with its UberX service, which offers access to “affordable and safe trips with just a few minutes of waiting time.”

“We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the south of the country. We see great potential in the area and know that people are open to new ways of traveling, powered by technology. We are in close collaboration with the local authorities to provide Craiova with safe transportation alternatives for its people,” Ana Maria Borlovan, country operations manager Uber Romania, said.  

As in all other cities where Uber is available, riders in Craiova benefit from a series of safety features available in the Uber app, including access to driver information such as photo, car model & number, and rating. Moreover, passengers can track their trip in the app, both before the driver’s arrival to the pick-up location and during the ride, and can share the journey with a trusted contact. 

Last year, Uber also rolled out a series of hygienic safety features and policies in the context of the pandemic. Both drivers and riders are required to wear masks during the trips and have to confirm they have understood and are complying with the recommended health & safety measures. 

(Photo courtesy of Uber)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/11/2021 - 14:33
Business

Southern Romania: Ride-hailing service Uber expands to Craiova

11 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ride-hailing service Uber is available in Craiova, a city in Romania’s Oltenia region, starting March 11. Craiova is the seventh Romanian city where Uber is available, after Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara, Brașov, Iași, and Constanța.

In Craiova, Uber will launch with its UberX service, which offers access to “affordable and safe trips with just a few minutes of waiting time.”

“We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the south of the country. We see great potential in the area and know that people are open to new ways of traveling, powered by technology. We are in close collaboration with the local authorities to provide Craiova with safe transportation alternatives for its people,” Ana Maria Borlovan, country operations manager Uber Romania, said.  

As in all other cities where Uber is available, riders in Craiova benefit from a series of safety features available in the Uber app, including access to driver information such as photo, car model & number, and rating. Moreover, passengers can track their trip in the app, both before the driver’s arrival to the pick-up location and during the ride, and can share the journey with a trusted contact. 

Last year, Uber also rolled out a series of hygienic safety features and policies in the context of the pandemic. Both drivers and riders are required to wear masks during the trips and have to confirm they have understood and are complying with the recommended health & safety measures. 

(Photo courtesy of Uber)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case