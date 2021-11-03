Southern Romania: Ride-hailing service Uber expands to Craiova

Ride-hailing service Uber is available in Craiova, a city in Romania’s Oltenia region, starting March 11. Craiova is the seventh Romanian city where Uber is available, after Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara, Brașov, Iași, and Constanța.

In Craiova, Uber will launch with its UberX service, which offers access to “affordable and safe trips with just a few minutes of waiting time.”

“We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the south of the country. We see great potential in the area and know that people are open to new ways of traveling, powered by technology. We are in close collaboration with the local authorities to provide Craiova with safe transportation alternatives for its people,” Ana Maria Borlovan, country operations manager Uber Romania, said.

As in all other cities where Uber is available, riders in Craiova benefit from a series of safety features available in the Uber app, including access to driver information such as photo, car model & number, and rating. Moreover, passengers can track their trip in the app, both before the driver’s arrival to the pick-up location and during the ride, and can share the journey with a trusted contact.

Last year, Uber also rolled out a series of hygienic safety features and policies in the context of the pandemic. Both drivers and riders are required to wear masks during the trips and have to confirm they have understood and are complying with the recommended health & safety measures.

(Photo courtesy of Uber)

[email protected]