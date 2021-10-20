Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

UAE investor pours EUR 100 mln in clover and green fodder processing plants

20 October 2021
UAE-based agricultural group Al Dahra Holding, which operates in Romania the biggest farm (Agricost, located in Insula Mare a Brailei) and is active in the whole region, announced that it had opened five factories for compressing and drying clover and green fodder.

The factories, located in Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia, followed an investment of over EUR 100 million, Profit.ro reported.

The 5 factories include 12 production lines, with a total capacity of 500,000 tons of clover and other fodder plants per year. This makes Al Dahra a leader in the production and export of feed in Eastern Europe.

In Romania, Al Dahra recently added about 11,000 hectares of clover to existing crops, according to Khadim Abdulla Aldarei, co-founder and general manager of the company. In addition, the group built a port that connects the farms at Insula Mare a Brailei to the seaport of Constanța, as well as new silos, with a total capacity of 60,000 tons of feed.

The holding company also opened its first plant for compressing and drying fodder in Serbia, Aldara added.

(Photo source: Hannest/Dreamstime.com)

Profile picture for user andreich
Profile picture for user andreich
Profile picture for user andreich
