UAE investor pours EUR 100 mln in clover and green fodder processing plants

UAE-based agricultural group Al Dahra Holding, which operates in Romania the biggest farm (Agricost, located in Insula Mare a Brailei) and is active in the whole region, announced that it had opened five factories for compressing and drying clover and green fodder.

The factories, located in Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia, followed an investment of over EUR 100 million, Profit.ro reported.

The 5 factories include 12 production lines, with a total capacity of 500,000 tons of clover and other fodder plants per year. This makes Al Dahra a leader in the production and export of feed in Eastern Europe.

In Romania, Al Dahra recently added about 11,000 hectares of clover to existing crops, according to Khadim Abdulla Aldarei, co-founder and general manager of the company. In addition, the group built a port that connects the farms at Insula Mare a Brailei to the seaport of Constanța, as well as new silos, with a total capacity of 60,000 tons of feed.

The holding company also opened its first plant for compressing and drying fodder in Serbia, Aldara added.

(Photo source: Hannest/Dreamstime.com)