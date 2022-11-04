Two Romanians on the Forbes Future of Work 50 list

Two Romanian entrepreneurs are featured on the first Forbes Future of Work 50 list, which showcases 50 international leaders, executives, thinkers and teams who are shaping the office of tomorrow.

The list includes startup founders whose solutions are widely used by companies and employees worldwide, such as Zoom, Slack, Dropbox, Calendly and Salesforce as well as top executives in large corporations such as Microsoft, Amazon and Citigroup, among others.

The two Romanians on this list are Daniel Dines, the cofounder and Co-CEO of UiPath, the world leader in robotic process automation, and Larry Gadea, the founder and CEO of Envoy, an office management platform that helps companies effectively manage office space.

UiPath has been developing software bots that can perform boring jobs like invoice processing to free people up to do more engaging activities and has taken the lead in robotic process automation (RPA), with a strong impact in shaping the work processes of tomorrow. Daniel Dines, who has made it his goal to develop a bot for every person, has built the first Romanian unicorn and has listed it on the New York Stock Exchange, also becoming the richest Romanian.

Meanwhile, Larry Gadea, who was born in Romania but fled the country together with his parents in the late years of the Communist regime to settle in Canada, has developed a platform that aims to help companies use data to better cluster people in a flexible office environment. Envoy started as a platform used by companies for friendlier front-desk interaction with visitors but, after the pandemic, it pivoted and added features to make it easy for businesses to bring back people to their offices. Gadea’s app is now valued at USD 1.4 bln, according to Forbes.

(Photo source: 114630935 © Wrightstudio | Dreamstime.com)