Tutankhamun’s mask on display at ancient Egypt exhibition in Bucharest

The National Library of Romania, located in downtown Bucharest, is currently hosting the Treasures of Ancient Egypt exhibition, which features, among others, ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s mask. Visitors can also see a fragment of an authentic sarcophagus, jewels, papyrus sheets, ushabtis or amulets that accompanied the dead in the afterlife.

The collection consists of an impressive number of exhibits (over 300), including original artifacts, all reflecting the development stages of the ancient Egyptian civilization.

The exhibition is on until June 21, being open to visitors between 09:00 and 18:00 on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 09:00 to 20:00 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 09:00 and 19:00 on Fridays, and between 10:00 and 19:00 on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets cost RON 40 (Monday to Friday) and RON 45 (Saturdays and Sundays), with students benefiting from discounts.

(photo source: Egiptexpo.ro)