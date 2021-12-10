Turkish contractor awarded EUR 80 mln section of Bucharest ring road

The Romanian Ministry of Transport announced on Thursday, December 9, that it awarded an 8.6-km section of the Bucharest ring road to Turkish company Ictas Insaat Sanayi.

The segment is located in the northern part of Bucharest.

The price asked by the contractor is RON 414 mln (over EUR 80 mln), not including the VAT, News.ro reported.

The duration of the contract is 30 months, of which 12 months are for the design period and 18 for the works' execution. The warranty period is 10 years.

"The contractor will make several complex works of art, including 7 overpasses, two of which have lengths of 318.30 m and 466.50 m respectively. The signing of the public procurement contract will be possible after the expiration of the period for submitting the possible appeals," the Ministry announced.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)