Turkey plans ferry line to Romania's Constanta

As of January 2023, Turkey will introduce, in the testing phase, a (RoRo) cargo ferry line to Romania, the president of the Romanian Customs Authority, Bogdan Mihei, told Profit.ro.

The Turkish authorities are interested in supporting the export of some goods, such as vegetables and fruits, to Romania and the EU, but also in moving other goods, such as cereals, in the opposite direction over the same route.

Transporting loads, including containers, by ferry would be cheaper and would avoid road traffic in Bulgaria, but also in the (Bosphorus) strait region.

Now, in Constanța, there is a sanitary ANSVSA laboratory that can quickly check the goods so that imports can be made in a reasonable time, the sources commented. In the past, the lack of such a laboratory and the long time it took to complete import formalities were some of the main reasons similar projects to introduce cargo ferry lines failed.

The ferry line would use RoRo (roll on/roll off) vessels, specialized in the transport of road freight vehicles such as container trailers.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Anan Sudsaithong | Dreamstime.com)