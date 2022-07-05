RO river transport company TTS organises export of grain from Ukraine

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) - listed river transport company TTS (BVB: TTS) announced that it began a project that ensures a significant increase in the Ukrainian freight flows transported from the ports of Reni and Ismail via the Danube-Black Sea canal, until loading on sea ships in the Port of Constanța.

After more than a month of intensive logistical training carried out by TTS together with its Ukrainian partner, a producer and exporter of agricultural products, the first seagoing ship with a capacity of 31,000 tonnes was anchored on Saturday 2 July. The transhipment for the first wheat convoy is already accomplished.

This project ensures a significant increase of the Ukrainian freight flows transported from Reni and Ismail ports via the Danube-Black Sea canal to the loading on sea ships in Constanța Port, as an effect of eliminating from the supply chain the berths and storage spaces in Constanța port.

This is possible by using the TTS buoy terminal in the inner harbor of the port of Constanța, where goods are transhipped directly from barges to seagoing vessels.

The complexity of the project stems precisely from the fact that these convoys have to deliver the goods "just-in-time", which requires a coordination effort throughout the chain from the warehouses in Ukraine to the point of loading.

(Photo: Eduard Zayonchkovski | Dreamstime.com)

