Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 08/20/2019 - 12:54
Sports
Triathlon at the Romanian seaside gathers athletes from over 20 countries
20 August 2019
Over 600 athletes from 21 countries already registered for 2019 edition of H3RO by TriChallenge, a triathlon competition held in Mamaia, at the Romanian seaside, Smartatletic, the organizer of the event, announced.

The event takes place between September 20 and September 22.

Besides triathlon enthusiasts from Romania, athletes from Australia, Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Columbia, Switzerland, France, Germany, Hungary Luxembourg, Great Britain, Moldova, Namibia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, and Ukraine confirmed their attendance.

The organizers estimate that the event will gather over 1,200 athletes from 30 countries from all over the world.

This year, the competition will cover two national championships (Half Distance and Supersprint), the National Aquathlon Cup, and the European Triathlon Sprint Cup.

More details about the event and registration here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

