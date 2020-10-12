RO tech startup rebrands as Atta Systems, opens office in Singapore

AB4 Systems, the developer of several software solutions, has rebranded as Atta Systems. The rebranding takes place as the company opened an office in Singapore.

The company develops software for web and mobile but also technical solutions for wearable devices, operating systems for TV, for the VR/AR Oculus platform, bots and conversational interfaces, data science, machine learning, and AI, among others.

Next year, Atta Systems plans to consolidate its activity in Asia through its Singapore office, and build on the growth of the past five years and expand on the east coast of the United States, Start-up.ro reported.

The company was founded in 2015 by Andrei Blaj and Alexandru Artimon. It has clients in Romania, the United States, UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Singapore, and Malaysia. Among its clients are UiPath, Carrefour, EY, the World Bank, UNICEF, and other UN agencies but also startups such as Medicai and SkinVision, mobility and transport brands such as Clever Taxi and UrbanAir, and entertainment and culture brands such as VRTW - Vinyl, Rum, Tapas & Wine and Animest.

