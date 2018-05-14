Transylvania castles open for visitors end-May

Six castles in Transylvania will open their doors to the public between May 24 and May 27 as part of the Private Heritage Week event.

The castles are located in Zăbala, Micloşoara, Mănăstirea, Brâncoveneşti, Gilău and Topliţa. They will host various events for children, fairs, concerts and dance performances, and exhibitions, in addition to guided tours of the buildings.

The Kornis castle in Mănăstirea, in Cluj county, will host two guided tours on May 24. It will also be the setting for a cooking competition, a football match in the castle’s park, a traditional dress competition and a series of sports events.

The Mikes castle in Zăbala, in Covasna county, will open its doors on May 26, with a program that includes a treasure hunt, Renaissance dance workshops and a picnic, among others. The following day, it will host a concert of Belgian violinist Rosanne Philippens, who will perform pieces by Bach, Paganini, Bartók and Enescu.

The Rákóczy-Bánffy castle in Gilău, in Cluj county, awaits visitors on May 26 with games for mother and baby, jewelry and toy-making workshops and an arts-and-crafts fair. The same day, the Kendy-Kemény castle in Brâncoveneşti, in Mureş county, is organizing various events for children, three guided tours and a concert of violinist Ádám Tamás.

The Kálnoky castle in Micloşoara (pictured), in Covasna county, will open to the public on May 26 and May 27. Visitors will be able to enjoy here carriage and pony rides, tours of the venues, a treasure hunt in the castle’s park, and lessons of traditional dances.

The Urmánczy castle in Topliţa, in Harghita county, awaits the public on May 27, with a program of games for children, a pantomime and puppet theater show, painting and quilling workshops, and a treasure hunt.

More details about the events scheduled at each castle here.

(Photo: Kalnoky Castle- The Museum of Transylvanian Life Facebook Page)

