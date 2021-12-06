Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 08:21
Business

RO Transport Ministry publishes EUR 73 bln, ten-year investment strategy

06 December 2021
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure (MTI) published, on December 3, the draft Government Decision on approving the Investment Plan for the development of the national transport infrastructure over the period 2020 - 2030.

"Romania will have to secure over the next ten years the financial contribution for European-funded projects to which is added the need to complete the entire infrastructure sketched in this plan, resulting in a financial effort representing about 2% of GDP per year depending on the progress of works and financial development of the projects," the substantiation note, quoted by Economica.net, states.

In total, the financing need for all transport sectors in Romania over the next decade is estimated at EUR 72.77 bln.

Of that amount, EUR 34.19 bln is dedicated to road infrastructure, EUR 20.63 bln to railway infrastructure, EUR 10.7 bln to metro infrastructure, EUR 4.46 bln to naval infrastructure and EUR 2.79 bln to dedicated to airport infrastructure.

The maximum estimated allocations from European funding are EUR 40.78 bln (of which EUR 13.43 non-reimbursable external funds and EUR 27.35 bln state budget contribution, resulting in a deficit of EUR 31.99 bln, which can be covered from the state budget, respectively by external loans and private funds.

(Photo: HQ of the Transport Ministry by Douglas Mackenzie | Dreamstime.com)

