Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 13:05
Business
Transit corridors in Romania for international freight transports – interactive map
25 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian authorities have established five road corridors for all international freight transports passing through the country during the state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus pandemic, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The Ministry of Transport has thus made available to all road haulage operators in the EU or non-EU states an interactive map of transit routes in Romania.

The map, in addition to the transit corridors, also contains information on fuel stations and parking lots for those in transit. It can be accessed here.

The five transit corridors are:

Corridor 1

- Option 1 Nădlac (border crossing point) - Arad – Timișoara - Lugoj- Ilia – Deva – Simeria – Sebeș -Sibiu- Râmnicu Vâlcea – Pitești – Bucharest – Giurgiu (border corssing point)

- Option 2 Borș (border crossing point) - Oradea – Cluj Napoca – Alba Iulia - Sebeș -Sibiu- Râmnicu Vâlcea – Pitești – Bucharest – Giurgiu (border crossing point)

- Additional corridor from Bucharest to Constanța A2

Corridor 2

- Giurgiu (border crossing point) – Bucharest – Urziceni – Buzău – Focșani – Bacău – Suceava – Siret (border crossing point)

Corridor 3

- Nădlac (border crossing point) - Arad – Timișoara - Lugoj – Caransebeș – Orșova- Drobeta Turnu Severin – Șimian – Maglavit- Calafat (border corssing point)

Corridor 4

- Moravița (border crossing point) – Timișoara – Arad – Oradea- Satu Mare – Halmeu (border crossing point)

Corridor 5

- Nădlac (border crossing point) - Arad – Timișoara – Lugoj – Ilia – Deva – Simeria – Sebeș – Sibiu – Brașov – Târgu Secuiesc – Lepșa – Focșani – Tesila – Tecuci – Bârlad – Huși – Albița (border crossing point)

Late last week, Romania closed its borders for foreign citizens (with several exceptions) to limit the spreading of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 13:05
Business
Transit corridors in Romania for international freight transports – interactive map
25 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian authorities have established five road corridors for all international freight transports passing through the country during the state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus pandemic, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The Ministry of Transport has thus made available to all road haulage operators in the EU or non-EU states an interactive map of transit routes in Romania.

The map, in addition to the transit corridors, also contains information on fuel stations and parking lots for those in transit. It can be accessed here.

The five transit corridors are:

Corridor 1

- Option 1 Nădlac (border crossing point) - Arad – Timișoara - Lugoj- Ilia – Deva – Simeria – Sebeș -Sibiu- Râmnicu Vâlcea – Pitești – Bucharest – Giurgiu (border corssing point)

- Option 2 Borș (border crossing point) - Oradea – Cluj Napoca – Alba Iulia - Sebeș -Sibiu- Râmnicu Vâlcea – Pitești – Bucharest – Giurgiu (border crossing point)

- Additional corridor from Bucharest to Constanța A2

Corridor 2

- Giurgiu (border crossing point) – Bucharest – Urziceni – Buzău – Focșani – Bacău – Suceava – Siret (border crossing point)

Corridor 3

- Nădlac (border crossing point) - Arad – Timișoara - Lugoj – Caransebeș – Orșova- Drobeta Turnu Severin – Șimian – Maglavit- Calafat (border corssing point)

Corridor 4

- Moravița (border crossing point) – Timișoara – Arad – Oradea- Satu Mare – Halmeu (border crossing point)

Corridor 5

- Nădlac (border crossing point) - Arad – Timișoara – Lugoj – Ilia – Deva – Simeria – Sebeș – Sibiu – Brașov – Târgu Secuiesc – Lepșa – Focșani – Tesila – Tecuci – Bârlad – Huși – Albița (border crossing point)

Late last week, Romania closed its borders for foreign citizens (with several exceptions) to limit the spreading of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases climbs to 906, 13 dead, movement restrictions come into force
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Suceava becomes biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country, local administration head infected
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Romania from Italy, Spain, France and Germany, isolation for the rest
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Govt. prefers no testing instead of quick testing
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: More than 100 of the 762 confirmed Covid-19 cases are health workers
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: President places the whole country under quarantine, gets the Army to the streets
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases continues to grow by a third each day, eight dead
24 March 2020
CSR
Romania saves Romania: Red Cross launches fundraising campaign to help hospitals fight Covid-19 pandemic