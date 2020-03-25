Transit corridors in Romania for international freight transports – interactive map

The Romanian authorities have established five road corridors for all international freight transports passing through the country during the state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus pandemic, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The Ministry of Transport has thus made available to all road haulage operators in the EU or non-EU states an interactive map of transit routes in Romania.

The map, in addition to the transit corridors, also contains information on fuel stations and parking lots for those in transit. It can be accessed here.

The five transit corridors are:

Corridor 1

- Option 1 Nădlac (border crossing point) - Arad – Timișoara - Lugoj- Ilia – Deva – Simeria – Sebeș -Sibiu- Râmnicu Vâlcea – Pitești – Bucharest – Giurgiu (border corssing point)

- Option 2 Borș (border crossing point) - Oradea – Cluj Napoca – Alba Iulia - Sebeș -Sibiu- Râmnicu Vâlcea – Pitești – Bucharest – Giurgiu (border crossing point)

- Additional corridor from Bucharest to Constanța A2

Corridor 2

- Giurgiu (border crossing point) – Bucharest – Urziceni – Buzău – Focșani – Bacău – Suceava – Siret (border crossing point)

Corridor 3

- Nădlac (border crossing point) - Arad – Timișoara - Lugoj – Caransebeș – Orșova- Drobeta Turnu Severin – Șimian – Maglavit- Calafat (border corssing point)

Corridor 4

- Moravița (border crossing point) – Timișoara – Arad – Oradea- Satu Mare – Halmeu (border crossing point)

Corridor 5

- Nădlac (border crossing point) - Arad – Timișoara – Lugoj – Ilia – Deva – Simeria – Sebeș – Sibiu – Brașov – Târgu Secuiesc – Lepșa – Focșani – Tesila – Tecuci – Bârlad – Huși – Albița (border crossing point)

Late last week, Romania closed its borders for foreign citizens (with several exceptions) to limit the spreading of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

[email protected]