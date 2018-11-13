Motor racing track opens in central Romania

The Mureș County Council opened this past weekend the Transilvania Motor Ring, a motor ring race track located between Cerghizel and Cerghid, close to Târgu Mureș.

The track was built by the County Council with public and EU funds, totaling over RON 58.1 million (EUR 12.4 million), Agerpres reported. It takes up 35 hectares, and has a speed circuit of over 3.5 km.

Thomas Moldovan, the leader of the Mureş Rally Team Association, explained that the association received requests to organize almost 40 competitions on site in 2019.

The circuit, modeled after the Hungaroring circuit in Hungary but of a smaller size, is expected to bring some 10,000 tourists to the county yearly.

The project of the track was largely financed through the 2007 – 2013 Regional Operational Program. Because of delays of the builder, which was evacuated from the site following a law suit, the county administration provided the needed remaining funds. The Mureș County Council allotted almost RON 21 million (EUR 4.5 million), without VAT, for the project.

(Photo: Transilvania Motor Ring Facebook Page)

