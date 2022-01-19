Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/19/2022 - 09:04
Business

Romanian Govt. upgrades Transilvania Airport in Targu Mures under EUR 30 mln project

19 January 2022
Romanian transport minister Sorin Grindeanu signed on January 18 two financing contracts for the modernization of the Transilvania Airport in Târgu Mureş, in a total value of RON 149 mln (EUR 30 mln). The project must be completed by the end of 2023.

"Târgu Mureş Airport will be able to increase its capacity and will improve the conditions offered to passengers," Sorin Grindeanu's message reads.

The funds will be used for: the extension of the aircraft parking platform to 8,000 sqm, the extension of the passenger terminal to 9,397 sqm, and the increase of the processing capacity of passengers.

The amounts will also be used for the purchase of modern and high-performance Airport Security Equipment (SESA), the construction of firefighting facilities and purchasing relayed equipment, as well as for maximizing the comfort of passengers in the context of airport safety and security.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Lovás/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Normal
 

