Romanian Govt. upgrades Transilvania Airport in Targu Mures under EUR 30 mln project

Romanian transport minister Sorin Grindeanu signed on January 18 two financing contracts for the modernization of the Transilvania Airport in Târgu Mureş, in a total value of RON 149 mln (EUR 30 mln). The project must be completed by the end of 2023.

"Târgu Mureş Airport will be able to increase its capacity and will improve the conditions offered to passengers," Sorin Grindeanu's message reads.

The funds will be used for: the extension of the aircraft parking platform to 8,000 sqm, the extension of the passenger terminal to 9,397 sqm, and the increase of the processing capacity of passengers.

The amounts will also be used for the purchase of modern and high-performance Airport Security Equipment (SESA), the construction of firefighting facilities and purchasing relayed equipment, as well as for maximizing the comfort of passengers in the context of airport safety and security.

(Photo source: Peter Lovás/Dreamstime.com)