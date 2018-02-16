Romania’s gas network operator slightly ups profit

Romania’s natural gas transport system operator Transgaz Medias saw its revenues down 3.6% in 2017, to some EUR 373 million. Its net profit however went up 1.28% year-on-year, to some EUR 131.7 million.

The state-owned company kept its debts to a similar level to 2016, some EUR 332.7 million.

Transgaz has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange for ten years. In 2013, it ran a Secondary Public Offering. The state holds 58.5% of the company’s shares through the Economy Ministry.

