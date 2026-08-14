Bucharest Stock Exchange-listed Transgaz reports 40% lower net profit

Romanian majority state-owned and BVB-listed gas transmission operator Transgaz (BVB: TGN) reduced its net profit by more than 40% in the first half of this year, from RON 519 million in the same period last year to RON 303 million, as a result of declining revenues and increasing operating expenses, according to a new report.

Revenues from operating activity recorded a decrease of 4% compared with last year, respectively a decrease of RON 61 million, while operating expenses increased by 13%.

Consolidated gross profit of the Transgaz group recorded a decrease of RON 235 million, and the consolidated net profit recorded a decrease of RON 215 million.

At the same time, revenues from the operating activity of the subsidiaries in the Republic of Moldova recorded an increase of 113%, respectively by RON 19 million. The company’s results for the first half of 2026 were mainly influenced by the revenues from the natural gas transmission activity carried out by Vestmoldtransgaz. Transgaz obtained RON 167 million in this way.

Transgaz was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange following a primary public offering carried out in December 2007. Over the past year, the value of Transgaz stocks increased by 99.38%, from RON 48.1 per share in September 2025 to RON 95.9 on August 13.

Also this week, Transgaz announced that it had contracted an EUR 300 million loan from Banca Transilvania. The financing is intended for the development and modernization of the national natural gas transport infrastructure.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|George Calin)