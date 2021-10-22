Transelectrica to estimate maximum grid capacity available for “green energy” intake

Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica will have to evaluate and publish the size and location of the intake capacity that can be dedicated to green energy projects, under a regulation inked by the market regulator ANRE that is currently under debate.

The regulation is needed to determine how much “green energy” can be absorbed by the grid, particularly given the lack of investments, while respecting the quality indicators of the electricity transmission and distribution services and maintaining constant security. The 110 kV grid is targeted particularly, according to Economica.net.

Subsequently, Transelectrica will publish this data, more and more often, on its website. Starting with December 1, the data will be published every month, then starting with April 1, 2022, twice a month, so that from July 1, 2022, to post them weekly and, finally, starting with October 1, daily.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Anatoliygleb/Dreamstime.com)