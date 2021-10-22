Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/22/2021 - 08:17
Business

Transelectrica to estimate maximum grid capacity available for “green energy” intake

22 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica will have to evaluate and publish the size and location of the intake capacity that can be dedicated to green energy projects, under a regulation inked by the market regulator ANRE that is currently under debate.

The regulation is needed to determine how much “green energy” can be absorbed by the grid, particularly given the lack of investments, while respecting the quality indicators of the electricity transmission and distribution services and maintaining constant security. The 110 kV grid is targeted particularly, according to Economica.net.

Subsequently, Transelectrica will publish this data, more and more often, on its website. Starting with December 1, the data will be published every month, then starting with April 1, 2022, twice a month, so that from July 1, 2022, to post them weekly and, finally, starting with October 1, daily.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  Anatoliygleb/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/22/2021 - 08:17
Business

Transelectrica to estimate maximum grid capacity available for “green energy” intake

22 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica will have to evaluate and publish the size and location of the intake capacity that can be dedicated to green energy projects, under a regulation inked by the market regulator ANRE that is currently under debate.

The regulation is needed to determine how much “green energy” can be absorbed by the grid, particularly given the lack of investments, while respecting the quality indicators of the electricity transmission and distribution services and maintaining constant security. The 110 kV grid is targeted particularly, according to Economica.net.

Subsequently, Transelectrica will publish this data, more and more often, on its website. Starting with December 1, the data will be published every month, then starting with April 1, 2022, twice a month, so that from July 1, 2022, to post them weekly and, finally, starting with October 1, daily.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  Anatoliygleb/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks