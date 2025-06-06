Romania’s high-altitude road Transalpina reopens to traffic between Rânca and Curpăt

Traffic resumed on the Transalpina (DN 67C) between Rânca and Curpăt on Friday morning, June 6, authorities announced. The reopened segment stretches from kilometer 34+800 to kilometer 79+200, offering drivers access once again to one of Romania’s most scenic mountain roads.

However, according to CNAIR, the company that manages the road infrastructure, restrictions remain in place. From June 6 to June 30, the road will be closed overnight between 8:00 pm and 9:00 am. Starting July 1, the nightly closure hours will shift slightly, from 9:00 pm to 7:00 am.

Additional safety measures include a strict speed limit of 30 km/h along this section, and vehicles over 3.5 tons are not permitted. Drivers are urged to comply with these rules to ensure safe travel and prevent accidents.

Authorities also warn that traffic on this route may be temporarily suspended if adverse weather conditions occur, such as dense fog, heavy rain, storms, or natural hazards like rockfalls, landslides, or avalanches.

Romania’s other famous high-altitude road, Transfăgărășan (DN7C), also reopened to traffic on Friday.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adymoab/Dreamstime.com)