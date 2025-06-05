Romania’s famous mountain road Transfăgărășan reopens for summer traffic

The Transfăgărășan (DN7C), one of Romania’s most scenic mountain roads, will reopen to traffic on Friday, June 6, at 7:00 am, announced Cristian Pistol, the general director of CNAIR, the company that manages the road infrastructure.

Tourists will once again be able to drive the iconic route, including the stretch between Bâlea Cascadă in Sibiu county and Piscul Negru in Argeș county.

Authorities remind travelers that, due to the road’s high-altitude location, access is permitted only between 7:00 am and 9:00 pm and may be temporarily restricted in the event of unfavorable weather conditions.

Drivers are also urged not to approach or attempt to feed bears spotted along the route. Officials warn that the wild animals can behave unpredictably and pose serious risks to personal safety.

A project of late communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu, the spectacular road that crosses the Carpathian Mountains has been a setting for drive tests, photo shootings, movies, and commercials for sports cars and motorcycles. Its popularity kind of spiked in 2009 when the famous British auto show Top Gear shot one of its episodes on Transfăgărăşan, naming it “the best road in the world.” Some also call it “The Road to the Sky.”

(Photo source: Dziewul/Dreamstime.com)